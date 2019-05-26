|
|
Oshkosh - Perpetua "Pat" Molash passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home. Pat was born to the late Isadore and Julia (Boyce) Molash on October 29, 1937. In her early years, Pat attended St Peter's School from 1st through 9th grade. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1955. She worked as a waitress at the Pioneer Inn from the day it opened and would be there until the day it closed. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially getting together with her kids and grandchildren to play games and share food. Pat had a kind heart and was always ready to help others. Pat also had a special affection for animals.
Pat is survived by her children, Juli (Stan) Beduhn and Jim Molash; sister, AnnieLaurie (Jerry) Kiesling; grandchildren, Hannah and Spencer Beduhn; caring nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Romaine Dehn, and Tessie and Vic Edgell.
In addition to her parents, Pat was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Isadore, Vivian, Adrian, Germaine, Charmaine, Johanna, and John.
Per Pat's wishes a private family service was held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Love you more, Grandma!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 26, 2019