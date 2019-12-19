Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
1941 - 2019
Berlin - George P. "Pete" Ceman, age 78, of Berlin, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Preston Place in Redgranite.

Pete was born March 28, 1941, in Berlin, to George and Vivian Fisher Ceman. Pete led a fulfilling life. He attended Queen of Apostles Seminary in Madison for two years & graduated from St. Norbert High School in DePere in 1959. Pete enlisted in the United States Army, serving overseas for four years as a Combat Engineer in the 3rd Engineer Battalion of the 24th Infantry Division before returning home to Berlin, where he met and married Carole Paulsen. Together, they started their own business, Ceman Industrial Welding, where Pete continued to work full time before finally retiring at age 76.

He was a life-long member of Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925, Father Fiss Council of the Knights of Columbus, American Welding Society, National Rifle Association, Trustee of the Welsh Cemetery Association, former member of St. Joseph Holy Name Society, and a regular Red Cross blood donor. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Berlin. He enjoyed welcoming visitors into his home for coffee and cookies, or a beverage. If it could be fixed, Pete could fix it!

Pete was very proud of his children and all that they have accomplished and always enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a great listener, avid reader and world traveler who loved riding his Harley, cutting wood, picking on his guitar, and enjoying a good Manhattan.

Pete will leave a legacy of kindness, hard work, and perfectionism, and be lovingly remembered for his infectious smile and being a generous conversationalist. His life will be greatly celebrated by all his loved ones for years to come.

Pete is survived by his wife of 55 ½ years, Carole; his daughter, Stephanie Ceman; and two sons, Steve (Deana) Ceman and Scott (Bryn) Ceman. He was also the proud papa of five grandchildren, Evan, Natalie, Jacob, Ava and Luke Ceman. Pete was further survived by his brothers, Mark (Anne) Ceman and Joe (Kathy) Ceman; sister, Mary Ann (Richard) Brauhn; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Mary Gale; and brother, Paul Ceman.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, December 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Barbola Funeral Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Greenfield officiating. Military honors by Wells-Krause VFW post will follow the service. The family prefers memorials be directed to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
