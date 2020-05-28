Peter I. Kromm
Omro - Peter I. Kromm had open hands that were always willing to help anyone in need. If you were looking for him, the best place was in the field fixing a tractor, by the pole shed, or in the field fixing a tractor.
Peter was born on November 9, 1944, in Two Rivers, WI. His parents, George and Lillian Kromm, moved to Omro, WI when he was still young to start his love of farming on the family farm. Peter obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Oshkosh, majoring in Biology, with minors in chemistry and mathematics. Peter served in the Army during the Vietnam War, where he was trained as a bio-chemist technician. After leaving the Army he got his medical technology degree and started his career at Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Peter dedicated 40 years to the profession.
Peter has touched so many lives over his 75 years of life. He took pride in building his own home, disassembling five buildings to create his unique house (he always loved a good deal). He had a love of restoring classic cars (he could have had his very own car show/junkyard). He took special pride in his 1962 Pontiac Catalina, which he bought in 1965. Peter loved helping his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews with their 4-H projects. He loved to share his joy of agriculture with his 4-H group, the Poygan-Go-Getters. Peter loved working around the farm, and did so like he was 20, and believed if something needed to be repaired, of course he could do it himself.
Peter served on the Omro School Board for 18 years, where he was President for four years. Peter served on the Omro Foundation Scholarship Committee for many decades. Peter was very active in his church, St. Paul's in Winneconne, serving on many different committees. His passion was disseminating God's word and he loved being able to sit with people and just talk life. Peter's goal was to try to get as many souls in heaven as he could. We know he is still speaking in our hearts.
His biggest blessing in life was his grandchildren and getting to share the love of the farm with them. He is survived by Ashley and Peter Kromm, Nolan and Drew Achterberg and Tristan and Baby Boy (due in July) Hodgen. He joined his granddaughter, Emily Kromm, in heaven.
Peter is survived by the love of his life, whom he felt he was leaving too early, Diane Kromm; they were married for 43 years. His children, Adam (Nicole) Kromm, Becca (Aaron) Achterberg, and Julia (Judd) Hodgen; his siblings, Janice Prigan, George Candea-Kromm (Shirley), Ann (Dan) Egan, Eileen (Jim) Jooss and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Peter lost his battle with cancer, but knows that in heaven, he won. We want to thank all the staff (especially the nurses) at Mercy Ascension in Oshkosh for always taking great care of him over these past months during his frequent visits.
A private visitation and funeral will be held at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Winneconne with Pastor Ben Berger officiating. A public committal service and military honors will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Omro Cemetery.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 28 to May 29, 2020.