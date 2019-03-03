|
|
Philip Moriearty
Berlin - Phillip Frances Moriearty, age 94 passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, Wisconsin on Friday, March 1, 2019.
He was born on September 24, 1925, the son of George and Agnes (Markofski) Moriearty, and married his beloved wife, Grace (Ryan-McDevitt) on July 12, 1958. There were four children in all. Son, Dan (Karen) Moriearty; and three step-daughters, Carol (Tom) Bielmeier, Jeanne (Henry) Lipke, Diane (Bill) Haese.
Dad served in the Korean War from 1952-1954. He received the Bronze Star award from the United States Army.
Upon his return home, he began working at Frederick, Loots and Below. He continued to work as a truck driver until he retired.
He had a passion for his meticulous garden, love of reading and snowmobiling. Being the "chef" at our family cookouts was most enjoyable to him.
Survivors include his children; Brother, John Moriearty; sister-in-law, Beverly Moriearty; grandchildren, Dana (fiancé Tyler) Moriearty, Brooke Moriearty; step-grandchildren, Lisa (fiancé Steve) Petges, Maria (friend Kevin) De Vries, Eric (friend Tressie) Lipke, Sara (Andrew) Martin, Billy Jay Haese, Barry (friend Stacey) Haese.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Wilson, Rose Berkin; brother, Denis Moriearty; brother-in-law's, Gordon Wilson, Joe Berkin; sister-in-law, Nancy Moriearty; and son-in-law, Bill Haese. There are also numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express appreciation for the loving care from the Wisconsin Veterans home in King, Wisconsin and for hospice (Emily, Kristina, and volunteers during Dad's last days).
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Wiecki-Skipchack Funeral Home of Berlin from 9:00 a.m-10:00 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin officiated by Father David Greenfield. All are invited to the Parish Hall following the service for a luncheon.
Interment with full military honors performed by the Berlin VFW Wells-Krause Post #2925 will follow lunch at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Catholic cemetery in Neshkoro, WI.
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 3, 2019