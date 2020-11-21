1/1
Phyllis Calabresa
1923 - 2020
Phyllis Calabresa

Berlin - Phyllis Mae Calabresa, 96, went to join her husband Ernie, daughter Cindy Sue, beloved relatives and friends in heaven Tuesday afternoon November 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep sitting in her favorite recliner in her apartment at Patriot Place Assisted Living facility, Berlin.

Phyllis was born December 24, 1923 in Redgranite, Wisconsin, to Robert and Ethel (Newbold) Evans. She attended Redgranite High School and graduated in 1941. After graduation she moved to Milwaukee and worked for Cuttler Hammer Company. She married the love of her life, Ernest John Calabresa on November 18, 1942. Ernie entered the Army two weeks later and spent the majority of his WW II tour serving our country in Europe. Phyllis worked to support the war effort until his tour of duty ended in 1946 and they moved back to Berlin to start a family.

She spent the next many years raising her family and working part time with Ernie in his successful businesses and career. Phyllis enriched her life by bowling, playing cards, knitting, reading and sitting in Lambeau Field cheering on the Packers.

Upon Ernie's retirement, they enjoyed spending more time with family, summers in their garden and winters in Florida.

Survivors include her three loving sons, Dennis of Bonita Springs, Florida, Michael (Damon) of Appleton, and Mark (Sue) of Berlin; one brother-in-law, James (Nancy) of Fish Creek, Joan (Calabresa) Hansen of Mequon; six grandchildren, Melissa (Steven) DeSpirito, Keirann Krug, Emma (Jason) Filut, Elizabeth (Nate) Calabresa, Samantha (Jordan) Gerth, and Dylan Calabresa; 14 great-grandchildren, Ally, Brooks, and Carter DeSpirito, November (Alex), Chase, Mick, Clara, Billy, and Lani Krug, Kailey, Brady, and Jacob Filut, Kinsley and Macallan Gerth; two great-great-grandchildren Abella Ellingson and Fisher Schultz; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and many dear friends.

She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Ernie; and stillborn daughter, Cindy Sue; parents; two sisters, Olwen Griffith and Mildred Padden; brother, Howard Evans; six sisters-in-law, Ann, Flora, Avis Helen, and Mary Ann Calabresa and Charlotte Evans; seven brothers-in-law, Frank, Anthony, Thomas, Nicholas, and Dominic Calabresa, James Padden and William Griffith; one daughter-in-law, JoAnne Calabresa.

Due to Covid-19, the family is working with Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home to arrange for a spring 2021 celebration of her life. The family requests that any memorials be held until the celebration of life.

The Calabresa family wishes to extend a very heartfelt 'Thank You' to Dr. David Budde and his staff, Heartland Hospice, Mike Featherston and entire staff at Patriot Place for their compassion and wonderful care.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
