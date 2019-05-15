|
Phyllis Davis
Berlin - Phyllis D. Davis, age 89 of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Juliette Manor Nursing Home of Berlin.
Phyllis was born on August 5, 1929 in Berlin, the daughter of Edward and Phyllis (Miskey) Werch.
She is a graduate of the Berlin High School Class of 1947.
She married Lester Davis on June 15, 1949 and he died on March 21, 2000.
Phyllis and her husband farmed for many years, she loved farming, sewing, loved to cook and bake, gardening, music and singing, and most of all being a great loving mother.
She is a lifetime member of the All Saints Catholic Community and the Ladies CCW of the Parish.
Survivors include her son, Ronald (Pegge) Davis, 2 daughters, Linda (Richard) Werth and Delores (Jim) Shie, also 3 sisters, Mary (Jack) Butler, Sharon (Ken) Schuster and Judi Neuser.
Her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Lori), Timothy (Caryn) and Christopher (Fida) Davis, and Nicole (Josh) Klimeck, Julie (Jerry) Field and Jamie Werth also Andy (Bonnie) Shie and Brian (Maria) Shie, also 12 great grandchildren.
She is further survived by her, Sisters in law, Doris Werch and Margaret Retzlaff, other relatives and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Alvina Doro and brother, Chud Werch.
A Memorial has been established in her memory.
The family would like to especially thank the entire staff mat the Juliette Manor, Agnesian Hospice Hope staff and Sister Michaleen for all of their kindness and love they gave to our Mom.
Funeral services with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church of Berlin with the Rev. Father David Greenfield officiating.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Phyllis on Friday from 830 to 1030 am at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin, before we leave for services at the church.
Immediately following the Mass a dinner and fellowship with the family will be held at the All Saints Parish Hall.
Burial beside her husband will take place at 2 pm on Friday at the Eureka cemetery in the Town of Rushford, those planning on attending meet at the cemetery at 2pm.
For more information and to view Phyllis's life journey, please refer to: www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin
Since 1919
116 S. Adams Avenue
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050 Fax: (920) 361-3920
[email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 15, 2019