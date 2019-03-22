Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Knapp and 6th Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Knapp and 6th Street
Oshkosh - Phyllis M. "Teea" Putzer, age 83, of Oshkosh, passed away on March 19, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1936 in Oshkosh, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Lang) Putzer. She had worked for the Lennox Candle Company and Miles Kimball. She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Phyllis also cared for her mother and sister, JoAnn for many years. She greatly enjoyed bicycling and reading and her beloved family cats over the years.

She is survived by a brother, Phillip (Lorraine) Putzer and a sister, Martha Miller, both of Oshkosh. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by siblings, John, Margaret, Marcella, Herbert, Anne, Arthur, Richard, Henry, Rosemarie and JoAnn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Phyllis on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church , (corner of Knapp and 6th Street) with Fr. Louis Golamari as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions, memorials in her name may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

