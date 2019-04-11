Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH,
720 Jackson Ave.
Omro, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH,
720 Jackson Ave.,
Omro, WI
Phyllis Ostwald Obituary
Omro - Phyllis B. Ostwald, age 89, passed away at Webster Manor on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born in the Town of Omro on August 26, 1929 the daughter of the late Harry and Mildred (Zellmer) Collins. Phyllis was employed by the Omro School District for many years. Her involvement in Grace Lutheran Church was very important where she sang in the choir and at many weddings, and enjoyed the monthly ladies quilting club. She was a wonderful gardener and had beautiful flowers, and enjoyed baking and cross stitching and needle point. Phyllis will be remembered for being a caregiver to family and friends.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Carolyn Poortenga of Waupun, Barbara (James) Mirkes of Brown Deer and James (Annette) Ostwald of Sheboygan Falls; grandchildren: Ryan (special friend, Melissa Whyte) Poortenga, Rhonda (special friend, Jim Grimes) Roedl, Scott Mirkes, Eric Mirkes, Timothy (special friend, Hannah Jaber) Mirkes, Kristin (Ryan) Van Helden and Jonathan Ostwald; great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Audrey and Elijah; great great-grandchildren: Kairi, Kennedi and Koda; daughter-in-law, Margot Brand; sister-in-law, Elaine Collins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, David Ostwald; her parents; brothers: Earl, Lloyd and Raymond (Betty) Collins; and son-in-law, Bob Poortenga.

A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 720 Jackson Ave., Omro, with Rev. Richard Bartholomew officiating. Burial will be in Omro Cemetery, Omro, following the service. Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church, Omro.

The family expresses a special thank you to the caring staff at Webster Manor and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 11, 2019
