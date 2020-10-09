Polly Anna Kafer



Polly Anna Kafer, age 42, was called to Jesus on March 10, 2020 surrounded by family at Grafton Aurora Medical Center. Polly Anna was born on 12/31/1977 to George F. & Dorothy Mae (Rodencal) Kafer, the last born of their seven children. She was raised in Eureka, Town of Rushford and attended Berlin High School. Polly was baptized and grew in her faith and love of Jesus at Eureka Methodist Church.



Many will remember the young, giggly, enthusiastic little cheerleader mascot cheering her brothers at their wrestling meets. The time she spent with the farm animals, tractor shows, vacation bible school, her teasing of her older brothers and nephews, the love and fun time spent with her sister & nieces. Polly loved each and every one of them. In fact, she was born as "Aunt Polly" to her oldest nephew Zac, who was more like a brother. She was blessed with many wonderful friends.



Polly Anna touched everyone she met with her snapping, twinkly eyes, her barefoot dancing feet and infectious laughter. She radiated love which made everyone feel special and loved.



Her proudest moment was when she brought her son Kaleb Ray into the world. She was so Over-the-Moon proud of him and her love will blanket him for eternity.



Polly Anna will be missed by her partner, Matt Myer. She will live in the hearts of her siblings - Peggy Lou (Jim) Hendricks of Eureka, George Edward (Gwen) Kafer of Coleman, Kathy Sue Kafer (in heaven), Michael Paul (Florence) Kafer of Eureka, Christopher John (Gina) Kafer of Ripon, & Patrick Leonard (Stacy) Kafer of Eureka. Polly loved every one of her many nieces and nephews and they will always have the fond memories she left them.



We can not imagine the welcoming she got at heavens door by her Ma & Pa (George & Dorothy Kafer, Grandma Mae (Ray) Cismoski, Grandma & Grandpa Kafer (George L & Adeline Kafer), her sister Kathy Sue, and many beloved aunts, uncles, nephews and friends.



Polly loved the Lord with all her heart. She would always say - "Smile! God loves you and so do I"!



There will be a Celebration of Life at Waukau Community Center on October 24th, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Neil Wilson where we can gather and share memories of Polly Anna. Shine on you crazy diamond!









