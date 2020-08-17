Ralph A. NeyhardOshkosh - Ralph A. Neyhard, age 80 of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1940 to the late Clifford and Jessie (Ecklor). Ralph married Esther Rose on November 9, 1957 and their marriage was blessed with five children.Ralph served in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1963. He then served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for an additional 16 years. Ralph worked as a senior research technician at American Can for many years. When he retired from his position, he continued to work in consultation for the company giving him opportunities to travel all over the world.In his early years, Ralph adored spending time with his father-in-law, Tubby. Ralph enjoyed hunting, roller skating, casino trips and vacationing to his timeshare in Branson, Missouri with his family. He volunteered his time to help other veterans by driving for DAV after his retirement. Ralph also enjoyed being able to help family and friends with handyman work.Ralph is lovingly survived by his wife, Esther Neyhard; sons, Mark (Debbie), Paul (Amy), Stephen (Lynn) Neyhard; daughters, Amy Neyhard and Sara (Jeff) Dobrunz; grandchildren, Dawn Phelps, Emily (Matt Gruselle) Neyhard, Lindsay Butt, Kyle Galica, Dustin (Mariah) Neyhard, Andy (Hayley Funseth) Reisterer, Ben Reisterer, Meghan and Emmett Hickey, Tess Skenandore and Gavin Neyhard, Jordan (Sage Mathewson) Alston, Janell Alston, Miaya Blevins, Zack and Allison Dobrunz. He is further survived by 12 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his mother-and father-in-law, Amy and Thorvald Rose; brother, Kenneth Neyhard as well as an infant brother; sisters, Evelyn (Weisbrick) Fralish, Bertha Helbling, Theo Sphuler, Clara Kortbein.A funeral service for Ralph will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (370 Bowen St.) with Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Private interment will take place.In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.Ralph's family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff of Evergreen Sharehaven Home. Your love and kindness over the last four years will never be forgotten!