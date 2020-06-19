Oshkosh - Ralph Joseph Simanek of Oshkosh, WI passed away Sunday, June 13, 2020 at Park View Health Center. He will be remembered for his great love of his wife, his family, his grandchildren and sports.Ralph was born the last of 10 children January 12, 1933, Racine, WI, the son of Rudolph and Anna (Barina) Simanek.Ralph graduated from Horlick High School, Racine WI, in 1951. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War with a National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon, United Nations Service Medal, and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. Returning home he became a meat cutter. The family moved to Oshkosh, WI in 1971 where he continued his meat cutting career until retiring "with all of his fingers" in 1995.Ralph was a devoted head coach of youth sports both in Racine and Oshkosh volunteering his services for over 10 years. He was an avid bowler and the secretary of many bowling leagues for 20+ years. He loved to play softball, golf, watch sports and follow his kids the many years they played sports. He was a die-hard Packers Fan and loved the Brewers to the day he passed. In their retirement, Ralph and Jan spent 20 years wintering in AZ.Ralph is survived by his loving wife Janet, Oshkosh; his daughter Lynn (Monte) Caravello, Madison; his sons Mark (Kathy) Simanek, Excelsior, MN and David Otto Simanek, Edina, MN. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren Emily and Andrew Simanek, MN and Casey, TN and Sam Caravello, WI. He is further survived by his youngest sister Deloras (Dolly) Bauer.Ralph was preceded in death by his dear grandson Alexander Joseph Simanek (22), his parents Rudolph and Anna, his brothers William and Harry, and his sisters Mary, Mildred, Anna, Beatrice, Adeline, and Betty.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Park View Health Center Prairieside, especially Ashly and Sharie, for their compassionate care of Ralph and our family.A Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 27 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive. Visitation will take place from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. In honor of Ralph's love of the Brewers and Packers and all things Wisconsin the family requests attendees dress in their favorite team apparel. Think of it as "Game Day!"In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to consider a donation to Park View Health Center Activities, C/O Prairieside 1.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, certain precautions will be introduced at the visitation. Face masks are encouraged, social distancing protocols will be followed, and "no contact" will be respected throughout the service.