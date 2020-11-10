Ramona M. Knudtson



Lohrville - Ramona May Knudtson (nee Inwards) a resident of East Troy Manor Nursing Home, formerly of Lohrville, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Manor. She had resided there since April of last year.



Ramona was born December 28, 1947 in Baker, Oregon, a daughter of Paul and Clara Ackerman Inwards, and was a Graduate of the Weisner, Idaho High School.



She had been married to Dennis W. Schrank, who preceded Ramona in death in 1981. She married Michael J. Knudtson on September 5, 1987 in Redgranite. Mike preceded Ramona in death January 2, 2016 after 30 years of marriage.



Ramona owned and operated Superclean Janitorial Service of Ripon and Lohrville for over 40 years. She had been a member of a ham radio club with her husband Mike. She loved to garden, canning, and going to auctions. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family,



Survivors include a daughter, Tammy (Scott) Peterson of East Troy, 2 sons, Larry (Jennifer) Schrank of Waupun and Michael V. Knudtson (Suzette Mans) of Wautoma; 9 grandchildren, Tanner (Angela) Schrank of Mayville, Devan L. (Chris) Schrank of Fond du Lac, Sharon (Pete) Gundrum of Appleton, Paul Schuppe of Fond du Lac, Dakota (Mallory) Schrank of Fargo, North Dakota, Shane Peterson (Ashley) of East Troy, Jordan Peterson (Angela) of Whitewater, Keri Jo Peterson of East Troy, and Cheyanne (Joel) Knudtson of Hartford, WI; and 7 great-grandchildren, Gracyson, Samuel. Jameson, Jaxson, Isaac, Natasha, and Isabelle; a brother, Edward Inwards and a sister, Helen King, both of Kuna, Idaho. Ramona is also survived by other relatives and dear friends, and her caregivers at East Troy Manor.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis Schrank and Michael Knudtson, a brother, Jerry Inwards, and a brother-in-law, Delane King.



Funeral Services for Ramona Knudtson will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, Nov. 15th. at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. Following these Services, Ramona will be laid to rest beside her husband Mike in the Redgranite Foster Road Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Sunday only, prior to the time of Services at the Ruminski Funeral Home.



Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials in Ramons's memory will be appreciated in place of flowers.



Due to the current health situation, Face Masks and Social Distancing are Required at the Visitation and the Funeral Services.



The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting Ramona's family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313









