Randy "Chinko" WalotkaBlack Wolf - Randy "Chinko" G. Walotka, age 55, passed away on November 18, 2020. He was born in Wild Rose on September 12, 1965 the son of the late Edward and Lorraine (Durrant) Walotka. He graduated from Oshkosh West High School. He worked at Oshkosh Truck from 1985 until 2000, then went on to be production manager and co-owner at Galow Metal and Plastics which became M.D.I., retiring in 2018. Randy volunteered for the Van Dyne Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed his summers racing with Warren Davies, working on cars with "Creamy," helping his neighborhood farmers by driving their tractors (Jones), and spending time in Florida. Randy will be remembered for the love he had for his family and was proud of his grandchildren.Randy is survived by his son, Andrew (Brittany) Griep; grandchildren; Evelynn and Garrett; siblings: Edward (Sally) Walotka Jr., Jeannie Reynolds, Shirley (Rich) Geen, Nancy Spalding, Donna Stadtmueller, Roger (Teresa) Walotka and Barb (Randy) Sawall; godfather to Kurt (Hannah) Walotka; numerous nieces and nephews; uncle, Willard (Rita) Durrant; former spouse, Julie Galow; sister-in-law, Pat Durrant; and his cats: Pumkin and Kegger. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ward Durrant; and brother-in-law, David Reynolds.A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, N7987 Town Hall Rd., Eldorado, with Rev. Aaron Odya officiating. CDC guidelines must be followed. Private burial will be in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Black Wolf.