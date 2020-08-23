Raymond C. Breaker
Larsen - Raymond C. Breaker, ag 93, of Larsen, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born in Neenah on July 30, 1927, son of the late Rueben and Nora (Christianson) Breaker.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 73 years, June Caroline (Bahrke); two sons, Tom (Linda) and John; daughter, Nancy (Don) Prahl; grandchildren, Mardel, Jenni, John (Dana) Prahl, Michael (Jill) Prahl and Christopher (Taylor) Prahl; great-grandchildren, Daniel Breaker, Sydney Breaker, Kiersten Prahl, Keali Prahl, Katelyn Brumbaugh, Abigail Brumbaugh and Jaxon Prahl; and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Nora (Christianson) Breaker; and his sister, Mary Jane Alexander.
In his early years Ray farmed on his parent's farm and later became a truck driver for Harvey Tipler livestock, Larsen Co-op, Courtney & Plummer and Michels Corporation.
As a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Winchester he ushered for many years and in later years enjoyed the meals and fellowship of the OWLS. (Older Wiser Lutheran Seniors).
Ray was a simple man, a man of few words, but especially enjoyed snowmobiling during the long cold winters, which included many trips up north with friends and family. He was a proud member of the Cruising Paths Snowmobile Club. His other pastimes included watching NASCAR, his polka music TV shows and keeping his lawn meticulously mowed on his John Deere.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Connie Bramlett will be officiating. Private family interment will take place at Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.
Ray's family extends a special thank you and appreciation to the Clayton First Responders, and the medical staffs of the Theda Clark ER, 6th floor and ICU departments.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Ray's name to the Larsen-Winchester Lions Club P.O. Box 92 Larsen, WI 54947.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
