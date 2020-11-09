1/1
Raymond C. Fay
1924 - 2020
Raymond Charles Fay, age 96, of Berlin, died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Patriot Place in Berlin.

He was born September 6, 1924, in Racine, WI, the son of Clemon and Ellen Rehfeldt Fay. Ray was a 1942 graduate of Plainfield High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in the Europe to Northern France Campaign, Ardennes Campaign and Rhineland Campaign, receiving a Bronze Star in each Campaign. On September 19, 1959, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Fahrenkampf at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.

He owned Ray Fay & Son Service Station in Berlin for many years and also in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was Temporary County Veterans Service Officer in 1974, a proud member of American Legion Post #306 in Green Lake and was a life member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17 of Winnebago County. Ray enjoyed making woodcrafts, gardening and traveling to Florida for many years in the cold of winter. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.

He is survived by his son, Gary Fay; two daughters, Sally Brann and Yvonne Van Ornum; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Ervin (Alice) Fay; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine "Jerry" Fay on June 1, 2005; three brothers, Donald Fay, Warren Fay and Willard Fay; five sisters, Arlene Schunulle, Luella Sandrin, Pearl O'Kon, Marjorie Hallman and Marion Ceman; and daughter-in-law, Claudette Fay.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in 2021, Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Interment with military honors will be performed in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran School and Church Building Fund. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Raymond Fay, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
