Raymond Charles Werner, Jr.
Orion Township, MI - Raymond Charles Werner Jr, 76, of Orion Township passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born in Rockville Centre, New York on December 16, 1942. Ray went on to graduate from Oshkosh High School, in Oshkosh Wisconsin in 1961 and then briefly attended the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. He was married to his beloved wife, Annette Werner on July 3, 1999. Ray worked in Sales for Haworth Office Furniture Dealers for many years. He loved all sports but had a passion for golf, tennis, music, Christmas, and family. Ray will be sadly missed by his children Raymond Charles (Kecia), Sarah Ackerman, Greg (Sally) Gilreath and Adam (Alison) Gilreath; his grandchildren Tristan, Kevin (Meredith), Riley, Charlie, Ethan, Lauren and Joe; his great grandchildren, Emmett, Elijah and Ezra; also his brother James (Carol) Werner and sister, Deborah (Jim) Vroman. He was predeceased by his grandson Kyle Ackerman. A Memorial Service will be at First Presbyterian Church, 529 Hendrie Blvd., Royal Oak, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 AM, with gathering beginning at 10 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the of Michigan in Ray's memory, www.nkfm.org. Private burial services will be at Lakeview Memorial Park in October.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 1, 2019