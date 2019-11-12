|
Raymond Danhauer
Oshkosh - Raymond Danhauer, age 88, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
The funeral service for Raymond will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home at 865 South Westhaven Drive Oshkosh, WI 54904. A time of visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. The full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition. The Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019