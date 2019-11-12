|
|
Raymond Danhauer
Oshkosh - Raymond Herman Danhauer passed away peacefully November 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Veteran's Day seems an appropriate day for this Navy Veteran to return to his cherished wife, Carla Jean and young daughter, Jeanne Marie. Ray was born November 23, 1930 in Sheboygan Wisconsin to Raymond V. and Viola H. (nee Raasch) Danhauer and was a devoted older brother to Robert.
Ray joined the Navy and was part of the U.S. Naval Construction Force (or Seabees) with overseas deployments to the Philippines and Midway Island. He married his sweetheart, Carla Jean Springborn on July 23rd, 1955 in St. Peter's parsonage. They lived and raised their family in Oshkosh for over 60 years.
Ray was a skilled sheet metal journeyman and a proud union man. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. After retiring, he took joy in his hobbies which included rockhounding, prospecting and lapidary. He shared his love of lapidary with local middle school and high school students in after-school programs.
Ray will be greatly missed by his children David (Catherine), Catherine (Rex) Quilter and James. He is also survived by grandchildren Amber (James), Ryan (Ashlee), Eric (Amanda), Kristen, Laura, Lisa and David; great grandchildren Lillian and Jameson; and step-great grandchildren Maggie and Cade. Special thanks to dear family friend Debbie and King Veteran Hospital staff for their loving care and kindness.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 12 pm at the Fiss & Bills Funeral Home at 865 S. Westhaven Drive Oshkosh, WI 54904. Pastor Rich Engle will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 11 am until the time of service. Private committal services will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019