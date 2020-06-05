Raymond DowlingOshkosh - Raymond Dowling, age 76, of Oshkosh, died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at his home in Oshkosh. He was born in Chicago IL., on December 10, 1943 the son of the late George and Ann Troutman. Ray served his country in The U.S. Army. Until the time of his retirement Ray was very proudly employed as a school bus driver.Ray is survived by one son; Scott (Casandra) Dowling, of Shorewood IL., one daughter; Cindy (David) Roman, Rockford IL., two grandchildren; Breanna, Alexandra Dowling. He is also survived by extended family; Jeff and Sandi Bedward, and uncle to Jolene Bedward and Corey Davis, all of Oshkosh. Ray is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by one step-sister; Irene Danour.A Memorial Service for Ray will be held in the Poklasny Funeral Home (870 W South Park Oshkosh WI.) on Wednesday June 10, at 1:00 PM with the Amvets Post 7 Chaplin Mike Hert officiating. Full military Honors will follow the service. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until the hour of services.In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.Ray's family wishes to extend a very special Thank you to the visiting nurses from Ascension Hospice.