Raymond E. Gilgenbach
Oshkosh - Raymond E. Gilgenbach, age 98, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Bella Vista in Oshkosh. He was born in Fond du Lac on April 26, 1921 a son of the late Edward John and Blanche Marie Dupee Gilgenbach. Ray married Bernice Benzel on October 5, 1963. She preceded him in death on June 4, 2008. Ray was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold; sister-in-law, Rosie and a nephew, Richard. Ray was honorably discharged from the US Army with numerous decorations and citations on December 1, 1945, having served his country in England, France, Belgium and Germany. Ray worked at various companies in Fond du Lac and retired from Medalist Industries in Oshkosh. Ray and Bernice were avid bowlers and bowled in numerous tournaments throughout the United States. Ray was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
He is survived by a niece, Nancy (Terry) Schmitz; Sharon Gilgenbach and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service remembering Ray's life will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12 noon in the Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 W. South Park Avenue in Oshkosh with the Reverend Timothy Greenwald officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 am until the time of service. Burial will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fond du Lac. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to First English Lutheran Church in Ray's name. The family wishes a heartfelt thank you to the angels from Compassus Hospice, Jessica and Charissa, for the loving care they provided to Ray over the past six months.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 29, 2019