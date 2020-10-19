Raymond E Pokrandt Sr.Oshkosh - Raymond E. Pokrandt, age 90, passed away on October 16, 2020, at Bella Vista Manor. He was born in Oshkosh on January 3, 1930 to the late Lester and Dora (Krentz) Pokrandt. Raymond married the love of his life, Velda Tesch on September 9, 1950 and together they raised four children.Raymond enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping, as well as spending time with his family. For his retirement, he studied wood carving and became a master carver. He was a member of the Mid-Wisconsin Chippers. Raymond was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Oshkosh and was a member of the choir for many years. He was also a self- taught musician who loved to play the organ, as well as the accordion.Raymond is survived by his children: Pat (Glen) Foster, Pam (Scott) Edwards, Paula (Tom) Westaway, and Ray (Patty) Pokrandt Jr. as well as six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his siblings: Elaine Isaacson, Rita Kruschwitz, Gerald (Patsy) Pokrandt, David (Lainie) Pokrandt, Dorinne Christl, and sisters-in-law: Arlene Pokrandt and Kenlynn Wheeler.Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Velda Pokrandt; brothers: Carlton Pokrandt and Ronald Pokrandt; and brothers-in- law: Ivan Isaacson and John Kruschwitz.A private burial is planned for Tuesday October 20, 2020."Once again, we find ourselves at a crossroads of mourning and celebration and once again, I argue the latter.My grandfather was a man full of rules, routines, and a direct nature to some but to those who knew him best he was a man of endless compassion, deep caring, and an inspiring teacher. He was blessed with 64 years of marriage to his perfect companion in life and you could see how deeply he loved her in every word and action. His caring and compassion was prevalent in every relationship he had with his family.I think back on all of the countless activities we did together. Everything from croquet, woodcarving, fishing, and sheepshead to helping me understand our connection to nature through raspberry picking, harvesting their small garden, or what happens after the fun of catching all those fish. His passion for life and detail in all that he did was astounding to me and helped to shape me as a man.Today I argue that we raise our glasses to a man who set an example for his family, and all those who knew him, of how to be a gentleman, how to excel in everything that you do, and, most of all, how to care deeply about those closest to you.I love you Grandpa and I am so happy that you finally get to join your wife whom I know you have deeply missed. We will miss you forever and always!"