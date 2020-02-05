Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Resources
Raymond Foelker


1931 - 2020
Raymond Foelker Obituary
Raymond Foelker

Oshkosh - Raymond D. Foelker, age 88, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born in Racine on February 23, 1931. Ray was a talented carpenter with Carpenters Local Union #955 for over 50 years. He loved to fish for trout on many Wisconsin streams and the occasional trip to the casino. He also enjoyed puzzles, cribbage and Bingo. Ray will be remembered for the love he had for spending time with his family.

Ray is survived by his daughters: Vicki (Mathew) Sommers, Patti Weber and Lauri Wood-Heise; grandchildren: Tracy (Trevor) Oleson, Toni (Levi) Rodensal, Sarah Weber, Codi (Fiance, Jess Konietzki) Wood, Seth Wood and Austin Heise; great-grandchildren: Jacob Mancl, Taylor Mancl, Collin Oleson, Shayla Rodensal, Cassidy "Sparkles" Rodensal, Jordan Rodensal, Timothy Hoeppner and Katrina Hoeppner; step-childen: John (Rhonda) Pearson, Jared Pearson, Sharon (Don) Wiese, James Pearson, Mary Pearson, Joel Pearson, Jay Pearson and Jesse Pearson; grandchildren: Greg (Tasha) Sommers, Ashley (Brad) Cords; great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Modine, Kya Pilar, Christian Pilar, Brayden Sommers and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, David Eichinger; former wife, Millie Jacob; former wife, Alice Pearson; his parents; and brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation Service.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Medical Center and Aurora Hospice for their wonderful care.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
