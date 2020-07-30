Raymond "Ray" H. Davis
Ripon - Raymond "Ray" H. Davis, age 93, of Ripon, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Prairie Place, with family by his side.
Ray was born on September 20, 1926 in Wausau, WI, the son of William Guy and Lutzie (Menning) Davis. He graduated from Ripon High School and served in the United States Navy during World War II as a gunner/storekeeper on an LSM in the Pacific Theater before being discharged in 1946, having received several medals for his service. Ray married the love of his life, Elaine Tesch of Berlin, WI, in 1950. He worked at Speed Queen before going into business with his parents and brothers at the Davis Super Market in Ripon, after which he became a Produce Buyer for United Grocers in Appleton, WI. He and Elaine then opened Young Styles, a children's clothing store and R.H. Davis Men's Wear, both in Ripon, and operated them until their retirement. Ray was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Ripon.
Ray and Elaine traveled the United States with their family every summer and took ski trips to Upper Michigan every winter. He loved driving and traveling, especially to Sault Ste. Marie, MI to watch the cargo ships go through the Soo Locks. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and mowing his sons' lawns. In his later years he became an excellent baker; baking pies, cookies, candies, and cakes for others. He felt a tremendous amount of joy from helping and doing things for others. Ray will always be remembered for his love of family and friends.
Ray is survived by his four children: Kathy (Gary) Beranek of Beaver Dam, WI, Steve (Kim) Davis of Ripon, WI, Jim (Penny) Davis of Wautoma, WI, and John (Jody) Davis of Oshkosh, WI; six grandchildren: John Beranek, Doctors Nick (Rachel) Davis, Adam (Tara) Davis, Nicole Evans, Hayley (Carl) Sabinas, and Ben (Emily Roberts) Moder; ten great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Audrey Davis of Ripon, WI and Eileen Davis of Allison Park, PA. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lutzie Davis, his wife, Elaine Davis, three brothers, Thomas, Robert and James Davis; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
A private family graveside service will take place and Ray will be buried beside his wife, Elaine at Oakwood Cemetery in Berlin, WI, with Chaplain Peg Salmela officiating, followed by a final salute with Military Funeral Honors. We regret no public visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, so others can continue to enjoy watching the cargo ships as Ray did. Ray's family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Place, Lakeland Care, Agnesian Hospice Hope, and Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home for their care and support.
