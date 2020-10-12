1/1
Raymond J. Bednarek
1921 - 2020
Oshkosh, WI - Raymond Joseph Bednarek, age 99, died on October 10, 2020 at Oakwood Manor, Oshkosh, with his family at his bedside. Ray was born on July 8, 1921 a son of the late John and Ella Bednarek. He grew up in Milwaukee and attended ST. Cyril and Methodius School, later graduating from Boy's Technical School. During WW II Ray served as an airplane mechanic for the US Army Air Force. After WW II Ray joined the Milwaukee Police Department where he served for more than 20 plus years. He lived most of his life in Milwaukee. Ray was a dedicated hunter and fisherman, often with one of his beloved dogs at his side. He taught all of his children to appreciate and care for the outdoors. He was a charter member and founder of the Milwaukee Policemen's Conservation Club. Ray was an avid card player who enjoyed the games with his family, teaching his grandchildren the fine art of cribbage and pegging points, giving no quarter no matter how old his opponents.

He married his soul mate and love of his life, Dolores Wargin on August 19, 1945 who survives him. He is also survived by his children Pamela (Raymond) Rucinski, Lance, Andrea and Quentin (Sally) Bednarek. His son, Gregory (Donna) preceded him in death. His parents, siblings and in-laws preceded him in death except for one sister-in-law. Ray is further survived by his 9 grandchildren, Naletta Rucinski (Roland Sanchez), Jennifer (Rogerio) Saddy, David Rucinski, Julie (Skyler) Witalison, Seanna and Erin Bednarek, Brian (Brie) Bednarek, Bret and Sara Bednarek. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Greyson Burr and Gavin, Sasha and Maya Sanchez, Lucas and Tessa Saddy, Nora Eaton, Ella and Maria Witalison, Callie Bednarek.

Due to Covid restrictions, a family memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to the Humane Society to care for his beloved dogs, or to a Cerebral Palsy support group. Our family appreciates the caring friendly staff at Oakwood Manor and Heartland Hospice who made Ray's last years enjoyable.








Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
