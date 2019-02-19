|
Raymond Kraft
Berlin - Raymond R. Kraft (Ray), age 88, of Berlin, died peacefully on Saturday February 16, 2019 at American House in Berlin with his family by his side.
He was born on September 26, 1930, in Menasha, WI, the son of Herman and Clara (Schultz) Kraft.
Ray was a 1948 graduate of Berlin High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. In 2014, he was honored to participate in the "Honor Flight" to Washington DC and tour the War Memorials. The smile on his face for the "Welcome Home Ceremony" will always be unforgettable.
On October 1, 1955 he married Mary Ann Yagler at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Berlin.
Ray worked for the Morgan Door Company in Oshkosh before entering the United States Postal Service in Berlin and worked there for 32 years, retiring in 1992.
During his retirement, Ray enjoyed bartending at Clem's bar, gardening and listening to his favorite polka music, his favorite being Mollie B. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin, 3rd Degree Knight of the Father Fiss Council #1547 Knights of Columbus, National Association of Letter Carriers and an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Wells-Krause Post #2925 Berlin.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Ann; children, Sandra Kraft of Racine, Michael (Ginny) Kraft of Wautoma, Lori (Robert) Drover of Berlin; sister, Joan Hodge; sister-in-law, Pat Soda; brother-in-law, Ray Soda; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Mary Yagler; father-in-law, Roman "Pete" Yagler; three brothers and two sisters.
Ray was a loving husband and father and will be missed by many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 11:00 a.m. with Father McNamee officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Wiecki Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin from 9:00-10:45 a.m.
Inurnment will follow the service with full military honors performed by the VFW Wells-Krause Post #2925 at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery of Berlin, all are invited back to the VFW for a luncheon.
The family would like to thank the American House of Berlin and Generations Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they showed Ray.
A memorial has been established in his name.
