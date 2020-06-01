Raymond L. Decker



Raymond L Decker age 77. of Riverside County died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home in Moreno Valley California. He was born in Omro on July 3, 1942 to the late Homer Decker and Mary G Decker (Schultz). Raymond graduated from Winneconne HS in 1960 and married Marlene (Amundson) Decker in 1963 as she preceded him in death in July 2015. Raymond was a Elvis fan and a Die hard Packer fan, that loved all of his family.



Raymond is survived by his Daughter Robin L Decker, Granddaughters: Jamie (Jaime) Luevano, Kaitlyn Decker, Rachael Decker, Julie (Mikel) Field, Elizabeth Decker, Great granddaughters: Makayla, Alexis and Delaney Luevano, and (3) sisters (1) brother Diane (Keith) Roberts, Phyllis (Gary) Pomplun, Jerry (Margaret) Decker, Linda (Fred) Applebee and many nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents and wife Marlene Decker, Raymond was also preceded in death by two sons Randall Lewis Decker October 15, 2011 and Baby Boy Decker March 30, 1970 along with (3) Sister and (2) brothers Edna(Larry) Carter, Dennis Decker, Donna Decker, Ernita (David) Hagen and Richard Decker.



Funeral Services for Raymond will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh for grave site burial @ 1:00 p.m. where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Marlene Decker of 52 years. Followed immediately after a catered lunch at one of his favorite places Winkler Westward Ho on County Hwy S in Oshkosh.









