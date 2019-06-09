|
Raymond "Joe" Metzen
Omro - Raymond "Joe" Metzen, age 86, of Omro, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June, 6, 2019.
Joe was born in Bode, Iowa. As a young man, he loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He took pride in being a builder and retired from Pickett Co-op. His hobbies included carpentry,
playing cards, and if you couldn't find him in the house in the spring and summer, he was sure
to be on his beloved lawnmower.
Joe is survived by his wife Carol (Hoeft) Metzen; his children, Tony (Kathy), Tammy McCann, Joseph (Joanne), Andrew (Shayna), and Sonya Bock; ten grandchildren, Michael, Tom, Samuel, Alex, Cameron, Samuel, Carter, Noah, George, Jefferson, Ashley (Michael) Stepniewski; and one
great grandchild, Kali Stepniewski. He is further survived by his sisters, Dale Lynn (Kenneth)
Arndorfer, and Phyllis (Bill) Robinson. Preceding Joe in death are his parents, Raymond and Jean; and his brother, Francis.
Joe valued relationships and was quick to make friends and got along with everyone.
Joe's deep voice greeting people with "Hello There" will be missed by many. May he rest in
peace. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or www.donatenow.heart.org.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 9, 2019