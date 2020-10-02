Raymond S. "Ray" WenrichOshkosh - Raymond Wenrich, 90, peacefully went into Jesus' arms surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 1, 2020. Ray was born to Gerald and Helen (Keller) Wenrich on February 2, 1930 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He married Vivian Kunde in Sacred Heart Church on June 2, 1951. They were married for 65 wonderful years at the time of Vivian's passing. Ray died in the family home he built with his Dad and Father-in-law and where he and Viv raised their three children.Over the years, Ray worked for Wisconsin Liquor Company, Ed Phillips and Sons Distillery, and Oshkosh City Transit (OCT). During his time working for OCT, he made many friends who continued to greet him long after he retired and reminisce of their time on his route.He was a real family man and enjoyed supporting his grandchildren and great grandchildren in their recreational interests. Ray enjoyed taking annual trips to Eagle River, Wisconsin, where he enjoyed fishing and bonfires. He loved the Packers and tuned in to every game. He also had a lucky touch for the slots at the casino. He spent many hours working on challenging jigsaw puzzles and then gluing his favorites to display at home or give as gifts to his family. It wasn't unheard of for him to complete 40-50 puzzles per year.His love will carry on through his children Barb Bruce, Robert (Ramona) Wenrich, and Cheryl Rasmussen; his grandchildren Ben (Melissa) Bruce, Amanda (Ryan) Bernhagen, Nicholas Wenrich, Gregory (Maurico) Wenrich-Palli, Ryan (Nicole) Rasmussen; his great-grandchildren Josephine and Eleanor Bernhagen and Ryder and Hazel Bruce. He is further survived by his sisters Charlotte Bodenheimer, Audrey Steinert, and Marlene Hannes; Sister-in-law Joyce Sullivan; Brothers-in-law Jim Sullivan, Will Peters, and Jack Eiler and numerous nieces and nephews.Preceding him in death is his beloved wife Vivian, his parents Gerald and Helen Wenrich, his mother and father-in-law Alfred and Theresa Kunde, his sisters Shirley Eiler and Gerry Heinzl, brothers-in-law George Bodenheimer, Dean Heinzl, Dennis Hannes, Jack Steinert, and Alfred "Corky" Kunde, and sister-in-law Marlene Peters. His nieces Sandra Jungwirth and Jenny Peters and nephews Craig Peters and Jeffrey Steinert.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ray on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic, corner of Knapp and 6th Streets in Oshkosh with the Rev. Louis Golamari as celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Masks, social distancing and temperature checks will be observed.Ray's family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Ascension at Home for their kindness during his final days.