Raymund J. RobbelothOshkosh, WI - Raymund J. Robbeloth, age 85, passed peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Raymund was the last of nine children born to Robert L. and Mary E. (Scheckelhoff) Robbeloth on August 24, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio. Ray's school years were remarkable for the gradual entry of five of his seven of his seven siblings into service in WW II. His high school years were marked by life altering paralytic polio in the epidemic of the 1950's. Ray quietly pressed on with the support of family and life-long friends to earn a BS degree in Business Administration from the University of Dayton in 1957. In 1962, Ray married the former Margaret A. Kerkes of Milwaukee. He went on to earn an MBA in Hospital Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1964. Ray was named the first lay administrator of Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI in 1966. He subsequently served as hospital administrator positions in Oconto Falls, WI,; L'Anse, MI; Danville, IL; Fort Lauderdale, FL.Ray is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret, and is the loving father of Raymund R. (Virginia), Gregory M. (Mary), Matthew J. Robbeloth and Amy M. (David) Bolle. Ray is the beloved grandfather of Ethan (Allison) Matz, Victoria (fiance' Matthew Kinderman), Midshipman 1C Gregory M. and Kaitlyn Robbeloth, Cpl. Rebecca R. and Rachael A. Robbeloth, and one great-grandson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and two sisters-in-law.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ray on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive in Oshkosh. Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.