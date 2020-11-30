1/1
Reed F. Schroeder

Reed F. Schroeder passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2020. Reed was born February 14, 1995 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin but spent the past 18 months making Louisville, Kentucky his home. He is survived by his parents Barb Sausen and Kevin Schroeder, his siblings Austin, Cheyanne, and Daltin, and his nieces Aubrey and Lyilah.

Reed enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing guitar, traveling and being outdoors, especially relaxing on the beach. Reed looked forward to watching Packer and Brewer games on TV and experienced games live and in action! When he visited, Reed often spent time with friends, golfing with his dad and brothers, making his mom laugh, and spending time with his nieces. Many people enjoyed Reeds company for his positivity, humor, and genuine personality!

He played an important role in many people's lives and will always be loved and never forgotten. In Reed's memory, as he would say, take it easy."




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
