Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Reginald Bidwell Obituary
Oshkosh - Reginald DuWayne Bidwell (9/25/1930 - 4/10/2019) graduated from Omro High School, received a B.S. degree from UW-Oshkosh & M.S. degree from UW-Milwaukee. Reg taught Social Studies at the Norris Foundation in Mukwanago & Chilton High School in Chilton, WI. At Fox Valley Technical College, (1959-1990) he was an Instructor, Counselor, then Placement Coordinator. He developed and managed the Placement Center for FVTC and organized the first statewide Wisconsin Placement Organization for Vocational & Technical Schools.

He was stationed in Austria while serving in the US Army. On 3/11/1953, Reg married his high school sweetheart, Lois Wentzel. He is survived by his wife, five children & 14 grandchildren: Jane (Bruce) Seston [Adam, Kevin (Jennifer), Marcia]; Kay (Bruce) Loberg [Brent, Alex Aronowitz]; Brian (Lori) Bidwell [Catherine, James, Michael]; Gary [Katherine] Bidwell [Amanda, Lauren, Molly]; Greg (Karen) Bidwell [Jacob, Ryan, Ethan]; and sister-in-law, Helen Wentzel.

Reg was preceded in death by his parents, James & Viva Bidwell; sister, Beverly Clausen; brother, Dwight Bidwell; father & mother-in-law, George & Blodwen Wentzel; brothers-in-law, Roy, Bruce & Leslie Wentzel, Rod Hoeft, & Ken Shuck; sisters-in-law, Barbara Bidwell, Gen Wentzel, Ardyth Hoeft, & Marion Shuck.

He was an avid table tennis player & golfer, enjoyed camping, horse shoes, square & round dancing, biking WI trails, cross country skiing, attending Road Scholar programs and traveling throughout the US and Europe with Lois. Reg was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oshkosh, serving as Deacon, Elder, member of the Christian Education, Personnel and Stewardship committees. He was also an active member of the board of Casa Cara.

Reg cared deeply for his family, his community and his country and will be greatly missed by his extended family. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m. at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. in Oshkosh. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 12, 2019
