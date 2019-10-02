Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vandy's Lakeside Pub
Markesan, WI
Renee Chamberlin


1969 - 2019
Oshkosh - Renee Ann Chamberlin, 50, passed away September 27th, 2019 at her home surrounded by family after her courageous fight with cancer. She was born on March 21st, 1969 in Ripon to Roger and Rebecca Rozek. She graduated in 1987 from Markesan High School and attended Moraine Technical College. Over the years, Renee had become highly intrigued with the family's history. She had spent many hours researching and connecting the dots of the family tree. Over the last 2 years Renee had found a new love for kayaking, gardening, and planting flowers. Renee is survived by her two daughters, Dallas Buss of Markesan, Dyani Chamberlin of Oshkosh, Brother Randy (Allison) Rozek, nephew Dylan of Milwaukee, mother Rebecca Zabel and stepfather Ronald Zabel of Markesan, her father Roger Rozek of Ripon, significant other Tim Cook and his family, and Smokey, the family dog. She is further survived by aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and best friends from High School.

She is preceded in death by: Ex-husband Justin Chamberlin, grandmother Harriet McCabe, grandparents Hazel and Alex Rozek, and Uncle Nickolas DeGraf.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday October 13th at Vandy's Lakeside Pub in Markesan from 2:00-6:00pm for family and friends.

A private family burial service will take place at a later date.

Renee's family would like to offer a special thank you to Ascension Cancer Center and Ascension Hospice Care of Oshkosh. The family would also like to thank D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home and Cremation Services for honoring Renee's wishes of organ donation through the Science Care of Illinois Center.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2019
