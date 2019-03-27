|
|
Rexford "Rex" Davis
Redgranite - Rexford George "Rex" Davis. Age 93 of Redgranite, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019 at Patriot Place in Berlin, where he had been residing.
Rex was born September 30, 1925 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a son of George and Rella (Loker) Davis. He married Myra (Morris) Goodnature on June 20, 1956 in Berlin. Myra preceded Rex in death July 26, 1998 after 42 years of marriage.
He was raised in Redgranite and attended the Redgranite Grade and High Schools. Rex was an Army Veteran of World War II, and was honored to participate in a World War II Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Rex and Myra owned and operated the Granite Service Station in Redgranite, and also did tire re-capping for a number of years. They then operated an antique business in Redgranite for many years.
Rex was a member of Redgranite Lodge #199 F. & A.M. until the Lodge closed, and was presently a member of Wautoma Lodge #148 F. & A.M. Rex and his friends were "coffee club" members that met daily at the Curve Inn and B&R Diner in Redgranite, where they solved many of the world's problems.
Survivors include his step-daughter, Jane Goodnature Suleski and her husband, Donald Trampf of Berlin, a granddaughter, Lori Suleski and her husband, Kurt Reinholz of Pewaukee, WI, and 2 brothers, George Davis (Jeanette Radovich) of Wisconsin Rapids, and Neil Davis (Myrtle) of Rolla, Missouri. Rex is also survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives, and close friends, Quetz (Jean) Monacelli, Terry Moore (Jean Kleveno), and Howard Dutcher.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Myra, and a sister, Eileen Ponzio.
FUNERAL SERVICES for Rex Davis will be held Thursday, March 28th at 11:00 A.M. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Redgranite. The Rev. Steve Davis, Pastor will officiate. (The Church is located on the East Side of Redgranite, South of Highway 21, Across from the Shell Station.) Following these Services, Rex will be laid to rest with full military honors beside his beloved wife, Myra in the Foster Road Cemetery in Redgranite.
VISITATION: Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite, and then at the Church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Thursday prior to the time of Services. There will be a Masonic Lodge Service at 6:30 P.M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home conducted by Wautoma Lodge #148 F. & A.M.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the Davis Family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 27, 2019