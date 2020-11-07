1/
Richard "Dick" Albrecht
Richard "Dick" Albrecht

Oshkosh - Richard "Dick" Allen Albrecht, age 75, of Oshkosh passed away on Friday morning November 6, 2020 at his home. Dick was born in Marshfield, WI on October 9, 1945 the son of Emroy and Hilda (Lichte) Albrecht. After graduating high school he served his Country in the U.S. Navy. On October 5, 1968 he married Carol Lucy Hoeft in Oshkosh. Dick was employed at PACUR in Oshkosh for over 30 years retiring as a supervisor. Dick loved listening to sports on the radio, playing cribbage, working in his garden and making his daily rounds. He was also a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.

Dick is survived by his son, Gregory A. Albrecht of Oshkosh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol in 2005, daughter-in-law, Kimberly in 2013, one brother, Robert and one sister, Charlotte.

Graveside services will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Oshkosh on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 am.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11 am until 1 pm at Fiss & Bills Funeral Home at 865 S. Westhaven Drive. Oshkosh, WI 54904.

In Lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the Oshkosh Humane Society at 1925 Shelter Ct. Oshkosh, WI 54901.








Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
