Richard "Dick" Bartelt
Oshkosh - Richard Arthur Joseph Bartelt, age 95, of Oshkosh passed into God's Good Graces on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. He was born, October 23, 1924, in Omro to the late Richard and Ida Bartelt. In his youth, Dick was a hard worker on the Omro family farm. From 1946-1947, he served in the US Army. For 39 years, Dick worked at Badger Electric, Oshkosh.
On October 25, 1947, Dick married Jeannie Abell at Trinity Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. They were happily married for over 70 years until her passing in October 2018.
A proud accomplishment for Dick was building his own home from 1954-1956 where he and Jeannie raised their four children.
Bowling for Granny's, cheering for the Packers, preparing shrimp for the family Christmas, singing in the church choir, playing Euchre, a perfect whiskey Manhattan (Kesslers), and watching "Bonanza" and "Gunsmoke" were some of Dick's enjoyments. He loved to be at Trinity Lutheran Church and School where he was "Mr. Trinity."
His love of God and his faith were evidenced by his daily Bible reading and daily devotions.
As a Packers fan, Dick attended the Ice Bowl in 1967. Being a World War II veteran, he participated in the Old Glory Honor Flight in June 2017.
To many family and friends, Dick was known as "Pa" . . . Maybe you can hear his whistling.
He is survived by four children: Ken (Rita) Bartelt, of Oshkosh; Rick (Jay Jean) Bartelt, of Florida; Donn (Linda) Bartelt, of Oshkosh; Lori (Mark) Flemming, of Missouri; grandchildren, Shalyn (Erich) Zimny, Shane Bartelt, Nick (Junko) Bartelt, Jessica Bartelt, Libbi (Matthew) Johnson, Micah Bartelt, Jack Flemming, Jed Flemming (Lacie Lehmann), Meg Flemming; great-grandchildren, Adele Bartelt, Imogen Johnson, Lucia Zimny; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and dog, Peaka.
Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie, a son, Douglas Bartelt, a great-grandson, Benedict Johnson; and his siblings: Henry, Victor, Gary, and Dorothy.
Due to current health risks and safety concerns, a private ceremony was held to celebrate the life of Dick Bartelt on July 11th. Inurnment was at Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh. Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne assisted the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the many healthcare professionals, and family and friends who lovingly cared for Dick, our "Pa.
"Pa often said, "Don't be sad when I am gone; be happy, for now I am with the Lord."
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
.
The confirmation verse of Richard Arthur Joseph Bartelt:
For God so loved the world,
that he gave his only begotten Son,
that whosoever believeth in him,
should not perish,
but have everlasting life.
John 3:16
(KJV)