Richard Brunke
Berlin - Richard F. Brunke, 89, died peacefully surrounded with the love of his family on June 11, 2019 at ThedaCare Berlin.
He was born on March 21, 1930 in Berlin, the son of Herbert and Jean Brunke.
Richard was a graduate of Berlin High School with the class of 1948, and served his Country in the U.S. Army from July 1948 - May 1952.
On September 8, 1956 he was united in marriage to Barbara (Ferris) in Wauwatosa.
Richard was a valued employee of Wisconsin Bell, later AT & T his entire life, retiring after many cherished years of service with the company.
He enjoyed Camping, model trains, traveling with his family, being a Girl Scout "Dad" for his girls, playing horseshoes and being an active bowler.
Richard was a Past Commander and member of the Wells-Krause VFW Post # 2925 and the Telephone Pioneers of America.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brunke; Daughters, Elizabeth (Ron) Dillman, Susan (Bruce) Tetzke; daughter-in-law, Robin Brunke; grandchildren, Torry Dillman, Aaron (Jamie) Dillman, Alex (Alondra) Brunke, Brittany Tetzke, Stephanie Tetzke, Ethan Brunke; and great-grandchildren, Aerin Putzke, Delaney Putzke and Aubree Dillman.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Jean Brunke; son, Robert Brunke; sister-in-law, Corrine Aiholzer; several cousins and other friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Richard on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Wiecki Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin.
Burial will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery of Berlin with full Military Honors by the Wells-Krause VFW Post 2925 of Berlin. All are invited to the VFW Post for a luncheon and fellowship with the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 16, 2019