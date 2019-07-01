|
Richard "Dick" C. Fenner
Ripon - Richard "Dick" C. Fenner, age 76, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Dick was born April 17, 1943, in Ripon, WI, to Robert H. and Betty L. (Kintz) Fenner. He graduated from Brandon High School in 1962. Dick married Nancy Badtke on September 22, 1980. He worked for the City of Ripon Public Works as the Street Superintendent and retired after 31 years. He really enjoyed working for the city and made some great friends through the years.
Dick was a member of the National Guard and a member of The Wisconsin Farm Team Horse Pullers, where him and his brother, Wayne pulled a team for many years. Pete and Randy were their last team and he loved taking care of them. Dick also played Santa Clause for many families. He liked to fish, hunt, play cards and collecting toy tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Ripon, WI; daughters, Cheryl (Dale) Boeck and Christine Koehler both of Oshkosh, WI; grandson, Lee Howard of Oshkosh, WI; two brothers, Roger (Beverly) Fenner of Ripon, WI and Wayne (Karen) Fenner of Brandon, WI; mother-in-law, Hazel I. Wirkus of Fond du Lac, WI; four sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Waskow, Sharon Kohnke and Cathy Wantz all of Fond du Lac, WI and Barbara Strook of Oakfield, WI and two brothers-in-law, Terry Badtke of Brandon, WI and Robert Badtke of New Mexico. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Fenner; father-in-law, Edwin A. Badtke; step-son, John J. Zabrowski; grandson, Calvin G. Searl and great-granddaughter, Melanie G. Howard.
Visitation for Dick will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 3 - 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral Service for Dick will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon with Reverend Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. A private family interment will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon. Memorials may be directed to , 620 South 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214 or Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 1 to July 2, 2019