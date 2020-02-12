|
|
Oshkosh - Richard Donald Verhoeven (Mr. Entertainment, Mr. Tap, Ricky) took his final bow January 31, 2020.
He was born on October 18, 1926 in Appleton, WI to the late Martin and Marcella Garvey Verhoeven. Richard was the youngest of six children; two sisters, Marie and Margaret; three brothers, John, Edgar and Paul, all of whom preceded him in death. His wife, Shirley, passed in 2017. He is survived by his children; Steve, Rick Jr., Patti (Richard) Provost; three step grandchildren, Bianca, Zach and Max; and numerous relatives, dear friends and former students.
Richard attended St. Josephs Catholic School and Appleton West High School. He was actively involved in many sports including baseball, basketball, boxing, fencing, bowling and golf; all while performing every weekend (beginning at the age of 12) under his stage name "Rickey Conlan."
In 1945, (six days after graduating high school) he was drafted into the US Army. He served as a surgical tech involved in the evacuation of troops in Guam and Saipan. He organized "Entertainment" for the injured and performed at every opportunity including USO performances.
Upon discharge, he spent time in New York furthering his dance skills performing his acclaimed 12 St Rag at Carnegie Hall. He attended Marquette University and eventually returned to Appleton, WI.
In 1949 he opened "Richard's School of the Dance" on Waugoo Ave. in Oshkosh. He started with two students; one (Shirley) who became his wife and partner of 65 years. Together they expanded and succeeded in offering dance education and life lessons to thousands of students for 60 years, because "The Well Trained Students of Today are the Stars of Tomorrow." Richard taught Tap, Ballet, Baton, Ballroom, Jazz, Acrobatics, Tumbling and Hula.
During his tenure at "Richard's School of the Dance" he served as: President of Dance Masters of Wisconsin, Chairman of the Board and President of Dance Masters of Chicago; choreographed for numerous community venues, as well as high school musicals, Miss Oshkosh, Miss Wisconsin, Jerry Lewis Telethons, a capella choirs, Musicale Inc, and Oshkosh Community Players. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Elks Club. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church among others he attended regularly.
Numerous lifetime achievement awards have been presented to Richard.
Richard held fond memories of his private lessons with Bill "Bojangles" Robinson and making friends with icons such as Donald O'Connor, Bob Hope, Tony Bennet, Gene and Fred Kelly (his dear friend), among others. His friendships with Dance Masters educators were always reminisced.
Most of all Richard loved people, children and animals. He loved socializing; always looking forward to his breakfast and lunches with his buddies at The Roxy, Brooklyn Grill, Robbins, and George's Gaslight where they would play ship, captain, and crew. He relished his trips to cheer on the Badgers as well as attending high school basketball and football games and dance team competitions. He was a proud and loyal Green Bay Packer ticket holder, never missing a game; including the famous "Ice Bowl" in 1967. A huge highlight was attending The Super Bowl in 2011. Richard's honorary Packer brick can be viewed outside the Packer's stadium with his favorite phrase "Keep On Dancing." Look for it next time you visit Lambeau Field.
Services will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament - St Mary's site (605 Merritt Ave, Oshkosh). Friends may visit 9:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. followed by Military Honors. Funeral procession and burial will take place immediately following at Lake View Mausoleum Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , Oshkosh Humane Society or the .
The Verhoeven family would like to thank the Florida facilities that worked with Richard: Inspired Living (LWR), the stroke unit at Manatee Memorial Hospital, and Tidewell Hospice (LWR).
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020