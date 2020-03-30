|
|
Richard E. Von Holzen
Pearson - It is with heavy hearts we announce, Richard E. Von Holzen, 71, passed on Saturday March 28, 2020, peacefully at his home in Pearson, WI with loved ones, following a courageous battle with Mesothelioma.
He was born in Ashland, WI, on July 31, 1948, to the late Erwin and Marian Von Holzen. After moving to Arpin, WI and eventually settling in Winneconne, WI Richard graduated from Winneconne High School in 1966. He joined the United States Navy in January 1968 and proudly served his country until February of 1971. While in the Navy Richard married the love of his life, Cindy on March 1, 1969. After his service they moved to Oshkosh, WI where he worked for his family business, Von Holzen Dairy, with his parents and brother where he worked for 27 years. Richard also ran a small business at this time polishing car parts for custom car builds. He and Cindy also owned The Country Inn in Pickerel, WI and retired to the area a short time ago.
Richard will be remembered by friends as a no-nonsense great guy, that would help you out in any way he could. He will be remembered by family as a hard worker and loving big brother and proud grandpa. To his wife and boys, he will be remembered as their world, the rock that we built our lives on and the example of a father, provider and especially husband that his sons could learn to be. Richard enjoyed cutting wood, racing cars and watching racing. Most weekends were spent as a family going to car shows and swap meets, snowmobiling or polishing car parts in the garage.
Richard is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Cindy Von Holzen; their two sons, Richard (Darcey) and Robert (Nicole) Von Holzen; four beautiful grandchildren, Bryce, Jena, Ethan and Liliana. He is also survived by two siblings, Dennis (Julie) Von Holzen and Diane (Mike) Phillips; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Marian and Erwin Von Holzen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Patricia Flood; and a nephew, Daniel R. Phillips
A private ceremony will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne, and burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh. Due to the current conditions a public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020