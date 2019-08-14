Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
Richard Ewing


1960 - 2019
Richard Ewing Obituary
Richard Ewing

Juneau - Richard Ewing, age 59, passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019. He was born June 22, 1960 to John and Claudine Ewing in California.

Rich was a very spirited person, with a very special sense of humor. He always had a smile on his face and was quick to laugh. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending many afternoons fishing or tending his garden. He loved animals of all kinds, but especially dogs. If you brought him a chocolate shake, you'd be his best friend.

Richard is survived by his loving children, Stephanie (Jon) Vassar, and Jesse (Becky) Ewing; grandchildren Skylar and Charlotte Ewing; foster mother, Caryle Jinwright.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Seefeld Funeral Home in Oshkosh with visitation from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and service beginning at 3:00pm.

A special thank you to the staff at Clearview in Juneau for their amazing care, as well as the compassionate nurses at Marquardt Hospice.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
