Richard Fink
Oshkosh - Richard H. "Dick" Fink, age 88, died June 16, 2019 at Evergreen Retirement Community. He was born on October 17, 1930 in Oshkosh, WI to Herbert P. and Irma (Loos) Fink. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1949 and immediately joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Rapid City Army Air Base, South Dakota under the Strategic Air Command as a member of the Military Police from 1950-54.
Dick was known by his family, and anyone who met him, as someone who lived life to the fullest. Making them laugh with his unique and humorous perspective on life. He was forever the optimist, knowing that everything would work out for the best. He truly was one of a kind and his love of life and spirit of fun will never be forgotten.
In business, he was a formidable competitor and a man of action. His word was his bond. As a salesman in the corporate sector, he always exceeded expectations and as part owner of his own company, Roy Richards, he succeeded in building many banks throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa & Michigan.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Betty Jean (Crosby), and son, Richard H. "Ric" Jr. He is survived by his wife, Becky; a daughter, Christin (Tom) Pech, of Oshkosh and their children, Tripper and Samee; and his sister, Jean Zimmerman of Oshkosh. He will be missed by his nieces and nephew and many friends and colleagues.
It was Dick's wish to have a private family service.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the excellent care, love and support that Dick received from the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care and the Evergreen Retirement Community.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 23, 2019