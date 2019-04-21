|
|
Richard G. "Rick" Mueller
Lisle, IL - Richard G. "Rick" Mueller, 66, of Lisle, IL, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 12, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1952 in Oshkosh, WI to Melvin and Myrtle (nee Brodda) Mueller.
Rick was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he worked with encryptions in Italy during the Vietnam era. Rick was a devout Christian and enjoyed reading the bible and teaching bible study. He volunteered his time working with an outreach for homeless people. He was an avid fan of music, from classic rock to classical.
He worked as a quality engineer at Knowles Electronics in Itasca, IL and Littelfuse in Chicago, IL. He also worked as a reliability engineer for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO and a test engineer for Molex in Lisle, IL.
Rick will be deeply missed by his loving son, Aaron (Alana) Mueller; granddaughters, Ariani and Alia; siblings, Tom (Lien) Mueller, Ann Mueller, Mary Rita (Joseph) McCarthy, Steve Mueller, Mark (Barb) Mueller, Jim (Julie) Mueller, Claire (George) Kleinschmit, Ellen (Scott) Lewis; former wife, Kate Mueller; former father-in-law, Dave Butt; brother-in-law, Richard Bartley; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Suzanne Mueller, Judene Bartley; sisters-in-law, Kay Mueller, Patricia Mueller; former mother-in-law, Judy Butt.
A celebration of Rick's life will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 547 N. Main St., Lombard, IL 60148. With a visitation starting an hour before the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Oshkosh, WI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019