Richard Genal
Suring - On April 23rd, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Richard Lee Genal of Suring left our lives to be with his heavenly Father and Family.
He was always the healthiest sick man we knew. He has suffered from heart problems for years, but it never held him back from living a very full life.
Richard retired from being an Engineer from Master Lock, Milwaukee and Nu-Line Industries, Suring, and started enjoying life on the golf course. He was Suring's most dedicated of Volunteers. Vets 4 Vets of North East Wisconsin was his passion and he promoted many fundraisers including the procurement of a Flag Memorial. He was a huge supporter of the GOP and enjoyed his time spent with Governor Walker.
Richard married his lifetime love Mary Lou Gerth on July 23, 1960. They were blessed with two children; Eugene (Anne) Genal, Milwaukee, and Rene' (Roger) Anderson, Pueblo, CO. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael and Andrew Genal, Heath and Tiffany Grebe and D'arcy Lynn Anderson. He had four great-grandchildren: Brogan Anderson, Skyler, Donald and Casper Grebe.
Richard will be mourned by his two sisters Jeanne Lehr, Winneconne, and Barbara (Thomas) Noe, Oshkosh; his brother-in-laws, Dennis (Jean) Gerth, Pulaski, Scott (Rose) Brownlea, Oshkosh, and Wally Jero, Texas; and his sister-in-laws, Phyllis Delmore (significant other, Jim), Milwaukee, and Tammy (Chuck) Ashley, Alaska
Richard is being greeted in his heavenly journey by his parents Eugene and Irene Genal; sister Sandra Jero; brother-in-Law Eugene Lehr. He is also preceded in death by his in-laws, Roman Gerth and June Brownlea.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Park Chapel in Oshkosh (2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901) from 4 pm until 7 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Suring United Methodist Church (314 Main Street, Suring, WI 54174) from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor David Lyman officiating. Richard will be interred at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh at a later date. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for the Vets 4 Vets Flag Memorial in Riverside Park, Suring in Richard's honor.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 28, 2019