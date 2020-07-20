Richard George Wells
Oshkosh, WI - Richard George Wells, 100, formerly of Plattsburgh, New York, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, in his assisted living community at Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He led a full and active life, remaining keen, engaged, and independent throughout his lifetime. Richard was the son of the late Herbert and Nellie (née Tefft) Wells, born in Springville, New York, on December 25, 1919. He was the second of three sons, and was preceded in death by his brothers Robert "Bob" and Roger Wells. After graduating from Griffith Institute, he attended Temple University where he had a full scholarship and played football for the legendary "Pop" Warner before enlisting for active duty in the United States Air Force during World War II. After the war, he served in Troop B of the New York State Police covering the North Country Region, at which time he met and married his wife, the late Rita (née Corbo) Wells. Richard and Rita owned and operated the Roman Gardens Restaurant in Keeseville, New York, during the early 1950s, as successors to the business that Rita's parents, the late Dominick and Marion Corbo, established in the 1930s. At the time, travelers passing along old Route 9N from New York City to Montreal often knocked on Marion's door asking where there was a good place to eat. This prompted Marion to convert her living room into a dining room to serve the public. Dominick then built an extension to the house with a dance floor and a stage which hosted bands and other entertainment acts booked out of Montreal. Richard and Rita relocated the Roman Gardens to nearby Plattsburgh in 1960. There it became a very popular family restaurant, drawing a regular clientele from the local community and the greater Montreal region, where they all converged to enjoy great food and share in stimulating conversation. Coaches, officials, and parents of players would always pass a few hours after sports events, rehashing all the plays over pizza and drinks. Richard and Rita were very public-spirited and strongly supported many community priorities in Plattsburgh, particularly the Skating Club of the Adirondacks, of which Rita was a founder. A few years following the death of his wife on September 28, 1981, Richard retired and spent the remaining years of his life in various communities across the country enjoying his sons and grandchildren. Richard is survived by his loving sons Jeffrey and Richard (Christie née Charbonneau); two grandchildren, Justine Wells (Anthony Stagliano) and Christopher Wells (Valerie Fry); three great grandsons Henry and Philip Wells and Giovanni Stagliano; two nieces, Virginia "Ginger" Wells-Kay (Robert Kay) and Audrey (Ken) Hubbell; and a nephew, John Wells. From his generation, he is also survived by his cousin Margaret (née Tefft) Bennett and his sister-in-law Catherine Wells. In his later years, Richard enjoyed some wonderful reunions held by his nieces and nephews from his wife's side of the family who affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Dick." He was also very fond of the families of Shelly Brind'Amour-Montante, and Larry, Christopher, and Andrew Brind'Amour, children of his late cousin Beverly (Charles) Brind'Amour. At his request, Richard's ashes will be interred at St. Peter's Cemetery in Plattsburgh next to his wife Rita. A Celebration of his life will be held at a date yet to be determined. His family will be forever grateful for the love and outstanding care provided to Richard by the Arborview Manor, Lakeland Care and Heartland Care Hospice staffs. Memorial Gifts may be sent to Heartland Care Hospice (N6650 Rolling Meadows Drive, Ste 1, Fond du Lac, WI 54937, heartlandhospicefund.org
) and/or Arborview Manor (Attn: Alisha Arnold, 1520 Arboretum Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54901).