Richard H. Birkholz
Van Dyne - Richard H. Birkholz, 91, of Van Dyne died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac. Richard was born on March 23, 1928 in Lombard, IL the son of Carl and Helen Birkholz. He graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan, WI in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952 in the Signal Corps stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He then entered the Wisconsin National Guard from 1952-1954. In 1956, he completed an Agricultural short course at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
On August 17, 1957, Richard married Donna Byers in Belmore, IN. Richard was a licensed cheese maker at Lake to Lake Cheese Factory from 1957-1959. Soon after he went on to work for Mercury Marine, Plant 15, for 27 years, retiring in 1993. He was a life member of the Steve Wittman, EAA Oshkosh Chapter 252, holding numerous positions including the newspaper editor.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; three children, Roy (Leslie) Birkholz of Colorado, Patty Ronning of Fond du Lac and Joe (Nancy) Birkholz of Fond du Lac; ten grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; two brothers, Don Birkholz of Elkhart Lake and Paul (Nanci) of Fond du lac. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Carl Birkholz; one sister-in-law, Marie; and one son-in-law, Tom Ronning.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will follow after the visitation on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Harbor Haven and Agnesian Hospice for the care that they showed Richard.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020