Oshkosh - Richard H. Vowels, age 88 of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born November 17, 1931 to the late Joseph and Florence (Petrie) Vowels.Richard retired from Oshkosh Truck. He served as a deacon at Grace Lutheran Ev. Church, and loved to bowl.Richard is survived by his siblings, Sharon Jones and Arlene (Roger) Chapin, sisters-in-law, Grace and Betty Vowels, as well as nine nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and wife, Birdie, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mel and Joe Vowels, and his brother-in-law, John Jones.Private services will be held.Richard's family would like to extend their deep appreciation for the staff at Edenbrook of Oshkosh for their compassionate care.