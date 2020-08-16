1/1
Richard H. Vowels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oshkosh - Richard H. Vowels, age 88 of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born November 17, 1931 to the late Joseph and Florence (Petrie) Vowels.

Richard retired from Oshkosh Truck. He served as a deacon at Grace Lutheran Ev. Church, and loved to bowl.

Richard is survived by his siblings, Sharon Jones and Arlene (Roger) Chapin, sisters-in-law, Grace and Betty Vowels, as well as nine nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Birdie, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mel and Joe Vowels, and his brother-in-law, John Jones.

Private services will be held.

Richard's family would like to extend their deep appreciation for the staff at Edenbrook of Oshkosh for their compassionate care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved