Richard "Dick" H. Weisbach
Oshkosh - Richard "Dick" H. Weisbach, 85, passed away peacefully at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh, WI on June 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born November 20, 1934 to Erich and Clara (Brevold) Weisbach in Milwaukee, WI.
He was united in marriage to Joan A. Hiester on November 26, 1955 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac, WI by Reverend William Cox.
Dick graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1952. He was employed by Gilles Frozen Custard during high school before going to The Vulcan Foundry Co-FDL for a short period of time. Dick then became a postal clerk before moving onto being a letter carrier for 30 years.
After retirement he continued working in his established business "Dick's Decorating & Painting". Dick was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph's Society, and the N.A.R.F.E. He enjoyed playing Sheepshead, darts, and golfing. He spent his childrens' inheritance on stamps, steins, and coins.
Dick will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years, Joan; children Linda Mathieu of Shawano, Karen (Stephen) Schibline of Oshkosh, Paul (Karla Karl) Weisbach of Oshkosh, Helen Keys (Jay Will) of Oshkosh, Philip (Kristi) Weisbach of Appleton; grandchildren Brian Mathieu, Heather and Casey Weisbach, Samantha Hart, Thomas Schibline, Carley Weisbach, Meghann and Jacob Weisbach; great-grandchildren Aubriana and Brayden Weisbach, Rayne Hart; sister Alice Parman of Fond du Lac, as well as other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son Kurt Weisbach; son-in-law Walter Mathieu; grandchildren Kevin Mathieu, Eric Schibline; siblings Loraine Kasprzak, Eric D. Weisbach, Margaret "Mary" Butt; in-laws A. Edward and Esther Hiester; sister and brother-in-law Mary and Dean Treptow.
SERVICES: Private family services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Zacherl Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery.
Dick's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Evergreen Retirement Community for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation in Dick's name to your charity of choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.