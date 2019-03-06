|
Oshkosh - Richard "Sonny" Isham, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center. Sonny was born to Shannon Hix and Richard Isham on June 5, 1985 in Ashland, WI where he spent his first 9 years. His family, than, relocated to Oshkosh, WI. After high school, Sonny attended Fox Valley Technical College where he earned his Associates Degree in Web Design and Development; eventually becoming a self-employed web designer and graphic designer. Sonny was an amazing artist throughout many platforms. He loved sketching and drawing; especially caricatures, composing and listening to all types of music. He especially enjoyed cooking; constantly trying new recipes and techniques to master his skills. Sonny was an enthusiastic Star Wars fan, avid gamer and loved movie marathons.
Sonny is survived by his beloved mother and step father, Shannon Hix and Genaro Narcizo Galicia; sister Shawnee Isham; brother, Josiah Hix; maternal grandmother Judy Kendall Hix; paternal grandmother, Geneva Isham; and loving, supportive partner, Allison Pesch. He is further survived by his aunts, an uncle, close cousins, and paternal siblings; Meg, Charde, Jolynn, and Clayton. He will forever be missed by all of the wonderful friends and colleagues he made throughout the years.
A memorial service for Sonny will be held at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3PM. A visitation will be held from 1PM until the time of service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 6, 2019