Oshkosh - Richard "Mike" Martin, age 86, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Bethel Home. Mike was born on May 19, 1933 to the late Myron and Mary (Phillips) Martin in Berlin, Wisconsin. On June 30, 1962, Mike married Doris Boeshaar in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Mike was drafted into the US Army in 1953 and served until 1955. He was a member of Carl Kiekhaefer's NASCAR pit crew. During this time, the team won many races and two championships. He then worked at and retired from Oshkosh Truck after 30 years. His extensive travels took him to 6 of the 7 continents. Mike was a people person and made friends around the world. He loved to share his stories with many people.
Mike's greatest passion was cars; whether it was building, selling, showing or restoring old cars with his car buddies. He was immersed in the world of automobiles. He belonged to Central Wisconsin Auto Collectors. Mike's day would start with a cup of coffee at LaSure's. He would never miss an opportunity to have coffee with the "Coffee Clutchers".
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Doris; sisters-in-law, Germaine Nelson and Elaine Bradley; numerous nieces and nephews; other family members and cherished friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Eldor and Alma Boeshaar; his sister; and two brothers-in-law.
A private family service will be held with entombment at Lake View Memorial Park.
If you wish to make a memorial donation in Richard "Mike's" name, memorials can be directed to Oshkosh Corporation Cares Fund, 1917 Four Wheel Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54902.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020