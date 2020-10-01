Oshkosh - Richard Lee Worth, age 86 of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1934 to the late Ralph and Dorothy (Kentopp) Worth.Richard served in the United States Army and was employed with Lamico for over 50 years, as plant manager.He was a faithful member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where he also served as an Usher. Richard liked to keep busy and never sat still very long. His favorite past time for many years was golfing, but he also enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards, trips to Vegas (and other Casinos) and woodworking. He was a talented woodworker and his family was known to keep him busy with various woodworking projects.Richard is lovingly survived by his daughters, Cindy (Mark) Bahr, Cheryl (Mike) Hetzel, and their mother, Donna; grandchildren, Brenna (Fiancé, Jared) and Britani (Fiancé, Adam) Bahr, Stephanie (Matt) Crane, and Amanda (Greg) Gauthier; great-grandchildren, Noah and Piper Crane, Xavier and Pierce Gauthier; sister, Sandy (Michael) Pickart.In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two infant sisters, his sister, Shirley Worth, and his brother, LeRoy Worth.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1206 Ontario St. with Rev. Paul Lidtke officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Private inurnment will be held at Lake View Memorial Park with Military Honors.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.Richard's family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center-Oshkosh ICU, especially Dr. B and nurse, Tanya. Your kindness and compassion have been deeply appreciated.